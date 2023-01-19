Thursday, January 19, 2023

mckinsey claims these areas have reached $8300 income, 72.5 years life expectancy

in the time frame 2000-2019. i am a little sceptical about the claim. 

but of course, raghuram rajan would say that it happened in 2004-2014.


By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)