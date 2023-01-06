Friday, January 06, 2023

biden sends same nominations back to senate

garcetti seems like a serious loser, and biden insists he should be the ambassador to india.

also top nomination for an rop. from the name sounds like a pak. we've seen how lina khan
has worked out so far. 

Dems. so predictable.


