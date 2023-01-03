Quick notes: Rupee trade | American accent...

- Rupee-Rouble: Russia and India will ditch dollar and euro in trade.
- Slaves trying to speak like their masters: Next gen call center workers
- India's thriving scam industry: Americans lost over $10 Billion to fraudsters in India in the past year... No clear law or policy or regulation has been actively discussed or implemented to curb this menace.
- The chip shortage is over: And now there’s a glut... AMD, Intel, and Nvidia reportedly slash oders with TSMC
- Austria’s Silent Monopolies On Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing: EV Group and IMS Nanofabrication. "Through these two firms, Austria’s market share is 82% in wafer bonding and over 95% of production multibeam mask writers."
- TSMC’s 3nm Conundrum, Does It Even Make Sense? Density improvements are 56%, with a 40% cost increase. This results in an 11% cost per transistor improvement, the weakest ever scaling for a major process technology in 50+ years. Most chip designs will not achieve the 56% density improvement, but instead a much lower ~30%. This would imply a cost per transistor increase
- What is the lowest-carbon protein? Cutting the amount of animal products in your diet can reduce your carbon footprint by up to 50%.
- NoToChina.org: Best products Not-Made-In-China
- The Ancient Science Of Mantra Chanting:
These people have gone mad. Meanwhile China in eating our lunch in AI patents and manufacturing.— Sankrant Sanu सानु संक्रान्त ਸੰਕ੍ਰਾਂਤ ਸਾਨੁ (@sankrant) December 27, 2022
The only "skill" they can comprehend is "speaking like our masters." So they remain slaves.https://t.co/81OOxSZcCw
