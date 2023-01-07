Saturday, January 07, 2023

as dulat, the 'spymaster' who wasn't: typical congressi?

i don't know if he was totally hoodwinked by pak because he WANTED to be, or because he was just a regular congressi. we saw him walk hand in hand with raoul recently. 

utpal kumar, as usual, does a fine job of deconstructing him and his thought processes:


also see how indians in general have been gaslighted into throwing money at kashmiris, who have laughed all the way to the bank: my 2 part rediff column from 2002 on how india is a kashmiri colony.

By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)