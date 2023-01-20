Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, January 20, 2023
RIP, david crosby
the walrus mustache guy. although i actually preferred graham nash's lyrics and neil young's thin, haunting voice.
i never got to watch CSNY live. sigh.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQOaUnSmJr8
By
nizhal yoddha
-
January 20, 2023
No comments:
Post a Comment
No comments:
Post a Comment