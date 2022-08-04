Tweet from Financial Times (@FinancialTimes)

Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) tweeted at 4:42 PM on Thu, Aug 04, 2022:
Breaking news: Britain faces a protracted recession and the worst squeeze on living standards in more than 60 years, the Bank of England warned on Thursday, as it raised interest rates to their highest level since the onset of the global financial crisis https://t.co/VsarAGV85P https://t.co/00hBvlfuoK
(https://twitter.com/FinancialTimes/status/1555149633629949952?t=AeFZJDYbnUkCE-m69qbP_w&s=03)
Well deserved for some of the biggest thieves in history.
