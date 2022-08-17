- 21.5% Jiziya tax:
The price of defeat: The US fled Afghanistan exactly a year ago, but the real consequences are yet to come.. The US military left up to 650,000 weapons to the rapidly advancing Taliban forces.
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani: "The government of the United States became the enforcer of the Taliban agreement on us, threatening us with cut-off of aid, with every conceivable form of pressure to release 5,000 of the most hardened criminals, et cetera”.
- China destroying Myanmar with Rare Earth mining: Illegal mining operations by Chinese-owned companies in Myanmar is destroying the natural landscape of Myanmar’s border region with China
- Novel synchronous reluctance motor designed by a 17-Year-old: Robert Sansone’s research could pave the way for sustainable EVs that do not require rare-earth magnets
- Russian-made laptop with homegrown CPU: The heart of the Titan is the Baikal-M1 SoC, which uses eight outdated Arm Cortex-A57 cores operating at 1.50 GHz and outfitted with an 8MB L3 cache accompanied by an eight-cluster Arm Mali-T628 GPU with two display pipelines.
- Meat and prostate health: A growing body of research suggests that meat and dairy products act directly on the prostate, in addition to their cancer-promoting effects. The prostate is directly adjacent to the end of the large intestine. This is where the droppings are collected, which contain remnants of decomposing animal proteins that contain various toxic substances. They can penetrate the lining of the intestine and also enter the prostate. That's why it's so important to limit the amount of meat you eat and to eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, and whole grain products rich in fiber and other toxin-absorbing substances.
- Social-media addiction: California lawmakers killed a bill that would have allowed suing social-media companies for features that allegedly harm children by causing them to become addicted.
- China opposes CHIPS Act: Only China can subsidize domestic players.
