Quick notes: Space laser | Salami slicing...

- Space Laser Kalina: Russia is developing a new laser system that will disable foreign satellites.. Unlike anti-satellite weapons, the laser system is more of a blinding and disabling one, suppressing electro-optical systems of satellites using solid-state lasers... Gamechanger?
'Salami slicing' Indian territory': It was the biggest strategic blunder the Modi regime committed by agreeing to withdraw the Special Frontier Force unit from the heights in exchange for paltry returns -- the PLA's drawing back eastwards a bit from the terrain feature Finger 3 on Pangong Lake's northern shore.
Indian imports in trillions of rupees from China are growing by nearly 50% annually, and the repatriation of profits in billions of dollars in hard currency by Chinese companies is keeping pace. It is among the bright spots in the current Chinese economy and something Beijing would not like to disturb. Delhi percieves Chinese exports to India as negotiating leverage.
- Chinese tech in the American heartland: FBI believes Huawei telecom equipment can capture and disrupt U.S. military communications
Europe’s Hypocrisy: After preaching Africa about the need to move away from fossil fuels, Europe suddenly wants Africa’s natural gas.
Fossil fuels are now 'green': EU parliament votes to officially move the goalposts on what constitutes green energy by simply changing the labeling of investments in gas and nuclear energy to 'green'.
- Bhagavatar: Jon B. Higgins accompanied by Trichy Sankaran.
- Sober dates: More young people are dating without drinking. Drinking gets in the way of genuine connection
- Switching off Netflix: "Netflix is losing numbers because it keeps pumping out endless shows without stopping to check if they're good".
- I am back: Cheetahs to prowl India for first time in 70 years. It is the only large mammal to become extinct in the country since independence from British rule.
Flooding of Hampi monuments: Two unscientific bridges built downstream of the left bank canal of Tungabhadra dam are the cause of the flooding of the monuments in Hampi, with the number of inundations set to increase in the coming years as the silt further blocks the flow of water.
The water that is held back by the bridge is impounded and has put Hampi monuments in danger. Hampi is now being inundated multiple times a year even when the TB dam discharges just above 1 lakh cusecs of water. In fact, the government’s move to build a hanging bridge to connect Hampi-Anegundi had prompted the Unesco to put Hampi on the list of World Heritage Sites in Danger in 1999.
