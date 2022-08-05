Tweet from Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald)

Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) tweeted at 4:04 AM on Fri, Aug 05, 2022:
The primary purpose of isolating Trump as an unprecedented, singular evil is to allow the war criminals, corrupt scumbags and lawless and sociopathic monsters who preceded him to find absolution and redemption with the cheap tactic of opposing Trump. This one tweet shows it all: https://t.co/mX6WM8opDv
(https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1555321343108866048?t=qgPA6Aj4Yz9s-kod8Dmuug&s=03)
Strong words
