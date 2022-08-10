Quick notes: Vanadium batteries | Chips Act...

- Vanadium redox flow batteries: The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China.. The Chinese company didn't steal this technology. It was given to them — by the U.S. Department of Energy.
- Decoupling from China: The new Chips Act passed by the US Congress provides USD 52 billion in support for the semiconductor industry. However companies that are accepting the funding cannot expand their chip production capacity in China.
- Vehicles with China-sourced batteries ineligible for EV tax credit in the US in the future. . . China currently controls 81% of global cathode manufacturing capacity, 91% of global anode capacity, and 79% of global lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity.
Dr Bharat Karnad: "The Modi regime has so far done little to punish China by way of cutting off Chinese access to the Indian market in the hope that this show of moderation will dissuade Beijing from resuming offensive military activity in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh".
"When this assumption is proved wrong. Modi will be forced to take conspicuously strong economic measures to severely restrict bilateral trade of nearly $126 billion in 2021 heavily favouring China".
- Biju Bhasker's Thannal: Reviving zero-cement mud buildings using traditional wisdom.
- Stop feeding the enemy: India seeks to block Chinese firms from sub-Rs 12,000 phone market. Exclusion from India's entry-level market would hurt Xiaomi and its peers, which in recent years have increasingly relied on India to drive growth
- China Using Sri Lanka's Indebtedness to Show Military Muscle: China has refused Sri Lanka’s request to reschedule project loans amounting to nearly $10 billion that have fallen due. Without China's cooperation, Colombo would be unable to obtain IMF financing and sink deeper into a financial mire.
- AI to help protect India's tigers: Uses the data collected by cameras and rangers, but in addition uses data gathered from satellites and information collected from the local population.
- Plastic pollution: Birds all over the world are living in our rubbish
- The purest food on Earth: "Ghee is the final and purest form of milk – the last extract. It was considered the purest offering to the gods and the medium by which prayers were carried to the heavens."
- Ragam Hamsadhwani: U. Srinivas - Paahi Paahi Bala Ganapathim
- The superpowers of lobbyists: How Wall Street wooed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and preserved its multi-billion dollar carried interest tax loophole
