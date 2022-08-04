Tweet from Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney)

Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) tweeted at 4:53 PM on Thu, Aug 04, 2022:
China's live-fire drills, by effectively encircling and temporarily blockading much of Taiwan, are a dress rehearsal of what an invasion would look like. As I argue here, Xi sees the Biden presidency as offering a window of opportunity to move on Taiwan. https://t.co/jGAeTtcroi
(https://twitter.com/Chellaney/status/1555152419402633216?t=47MO_GQlCstthxpG3P2V9A&s=03)
WW3 begins. Ukraine a piece of cake in comparison.
