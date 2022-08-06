Quick notes: SMIC advance | Jamshetji Tata...

- China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs: SMIC has advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.
- EV leader: China’s BYD was written off by Elon Musk. Now it’s beating Tesla.. Beijing poured billions of dollars into battery and EV companies to research alternatives to the combustion engine. . . . Meanwhile, India built Sardar Patel statue and cleared Aarey forest
How Jamsetji Tata created the Indian Institute of Science: Confronted with an arrogant viceroy who could not understand the greatness of the giver or of his gift, any other man than Jamsetji would have withdrawn the offer. In fact the British reckoned that he would. But Jamsetji was not easily deflected from the accomplishment of his purpose.
In 1904, Jamsetji added a codicil to his will urging his two sons not to use this money set aside for the university. If need be, he requested they add to the university from the wealth he was leaving them. While the scheme was still being considered and a provisional committee was looking into it, Jamsetji died on 19 May 1904. In 1905, when Curzon was on leave, he finally gave the green light to Dorab Tata, by agreeing that the government would meet half the cost.
- Raga Shudh Kalyan: Ustad Shujaat Khan accompanied by Yogesh Samsi on tabla.
- Zomato and Swiggy squeezing the small guy: Over the years, several smaller restaurant owners have opposed commission rates running up to 25-30%. These platforms may be helping with discovery and logistics, but at what cost?
Canada's unmarked graves: How the church carried out "cultural genocide" against indigenous children.
Searches for more possible grave sites using ground penetrating radar continue after discoveries in British Columbia and Saskatchewan provinces. Meanwhile, tribes are trying to piece together old documents that might help identify the deceased in the unmarked graves and shed light on the fate of others who never returned home.
- Manisha Ropeta, Pakistan's 1st Hindu woman DSP: Ropeta failed by one mark to clear her MBBS entrance examinations. “I then told my family I was taking a degree in physical therapy but at the same time I prepared for the Sindh Public Services Commission examinations and I passed that getting 16th position among 468 candidates.”
