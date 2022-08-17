Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
two untimely deaths: anshu jain and rakesh jhunjhunwala
Two sad deaths: Anshu Jain at 59 and Rakesh jhunjhunwala at 62. Big time finance guys (marwari). india has the talent in finance, and certainly in fintech.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
August 17, 2022
