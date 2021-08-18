- Reject this overreach, reject it outright: SC orders Army to allow women take NDA exams. . . . . Save national security from woke judiciary.
- Ola Electric Scooter: 3.97 KWH battery. 180 km range. Ola building the world's largest two-wheeler factory and an ancillary park at Hosur.
- Naveen Patnaik: “This bronze medal may have been won by us as players, but in truth, it equally belongs to India, a gift from the honourable Shri Naveen Patnaikji whose vision and constant encouragement helped us achieve our dream”: Hockey captain Manpreet Singh.
- Pledging state assets: Andhra Pradesh govt availed Rs 56076 crore loans from various banks since 2019
- Ominous sign: 20 Indian companies now account for over 90 per cent of profits (up from 30 per cent a decade ago).
- Woke and Woker: Netflix wants you to believe that we are living in some ‘Hindu dystopia’.
- The zero-power sewage plant inspired by cows: Bengaluru startup ECOSTP Technologies designs biomimicry STP (sewage treatment plant) .
- Chennai zoo lions saved from Covid-19: Doctors and animal keepers spent 50 sleepless nights to save the lions that tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
- Raga Gaud Malhar: Ayaan Ali Bangash
-
Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China: Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what's left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world.
China chips: Chinese Semi shipments hit record 31.6 Billion chips in July
Han games: Huawei stealing trade secrets, spying in Pakistan
Trick or treat? Eastern Europe turns cautious on Chinese "corrosive capital" investment.
- Navjot Sawhney's hand-cranked washer-dryers: Manual washer and dryer designed to be "robust, simple to use and easily repairable".
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Quick notes: Woke justice | Electric scooter...
