Tweet from Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism)

Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) tweeted at 7:09 PM on Sat, Aug 07, 2021:
Dare I say, the most ridiculous performance by an Indian Olympian at Tokyo 2021 was from Aditi Ashok. To be the world number 200. To do it over 4 rounds and 4 days. To do it over 72 holes. To stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. It is a stunning performance.
(https://twitter.com/Hardism/status/1424002230458355715?s=03)
