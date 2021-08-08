the ethics issue in RCTs: this may have invalidated mRNA vaccine trials

there is always an ethical dilemma with RCTs that you can't deny the placebo-takers the real thing if the real thing turns out to be effective. in fact i have heard of trials being abandoned on account of this.
the interesting thing here is that the mRNA vaccine trials appear NOT to have been abandoned; their statistically useless results have been included in the 'data' that allegedly 'showed' high efficacy on the part of pfizer and modern.
to me, this appears like fraud, one more example of bad behavior by bigpharma.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/02/19/969143015/long-term-studies-of-covid-19-vaccines-hurt-by-placebo-recipients-getting-immuni
'
No comments:
Post a Comment