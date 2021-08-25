Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Quick notes: Space station | High-speed rail...

  • China’s rival to ISS: While the future of International Space Station remains uncertain after 2024, China's Tiangong station will be up and running by next year.


  • High-speed miracle: How China built the best high-speed rail ever



  • ASML: The most important company you've never heard of.


  • ‘We defeated ourselves’: Trump’s national security adviser H. R. McMaster says Pompeo signed ‘surrender agreement’ with Taliban that led to the current catastrophe.



  • Ungrateful Indians:


  • No place in the Ummah? Afghan girls boarding school temporarily relocates to Rwanda


  • Afghan MP: Uncertain if Sikhs, Hindus will have any rights under Taliban: Afghan MP




  • From Kannada medium school to NASA's doorsteps: Karnataka village thrilled by the feat of local lad whose entire schooling was in rural areas in Kannada medium.


  • Why People Who Brush Still Get Cavities: Cavities are a microbiome problem


  • Women persecuted for suspected witchcraft: Raipur-based doctor and rationalist, who has been relentlessly raising his voice against the practice of women being beaten ruthlessly and socially boycotted for suspected witchcraft, was thanked by the victims a day after Raksha Bandhan.

