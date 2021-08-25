Quick notes: Space station | High-speed rail...

- China’s rival to ISS: While the future of International Space Station remains uncertain after 2024, China's Tiangong station will be up and running by next year.
- High-speed miracle: How China built the best high-speed rail ever
- ASML: The most important company you've never heard of.
- ‘We defeated ourselves’: Trump’s national security adviser H. R. McMaster says Pompeo signed ‘surrender agreement’ with Taliban that led to the current catastrophe.
- Ungrateful Indians:
- No place in the Ummah? Afghan girls boarding school temporarily relocates to Rwanda
- Afghan MP: Uncertain if Sikhs, Hindus will have any rights under Taliban: Afghan MP
- From Kannada medium school to NASA's doorsteps: Karnataka village thrilled by the feat of local lad whose entire schooling was in rural areas in Kannada medium.
- Why People Who Brush Still Get Cavities: Cavities are a microbiome problem
- Women persecuted for suspected witchcraft: Raipur-based doctor and rationalist, who has been relentlessly raising his voice against the practice of women being beaten ruthlessly and socially boycotted for suspected witchcraft, was thanked by the victims a day after Raksha Bandhan.
ASML is the most important company you've never heard of.— Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) August 22, 2021
The $300B+ Dutch firm makes the machines that make semiconductors. Each one costs $150m and access to them are a huge geopolitical flashpoint.
Here's a breakdown 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pARj3x7Kwo
More proof that Indian Journalists are better than American ones.— Manoj Rawat 🇮🇳 (@SeaSkipper) August 21, 2021
The Americans need their Government and Air Force to evacuate from #Afghanistan. Indian journos outrun Talibs, swing their khadi jholas over their head making it into a makeshift helicopter and take off for India. pic.twitter.com/CNzpMkgiBU
