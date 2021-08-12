Quick notes: Chip manufacturing | Open streets...

- Tata group keen to enter chip manufacturing: "A domestic electronics industry could unlock $1 trillion in GDP and create millions of jobs,”
Salicylanilides: A modified drug prescribed to treat tapeworms may protect against cytokine storm and viral replication.
Possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots.
- Nirmala Sitharaman: Proving to be a better finance minister than initial expectations. Encouraging picture on tax administration, revenues, and the macro-economic situation.
- Vishwa-coolie mindset: Eternal phoren dependence.
- "Spiritual opium": China brands online games 'electronic drugs'
- Free-for-all 'moment-marketing' : Brands hijacking PV Sindhu's Tokyo win.
- Cycling tracks: Govt to build cycling track in four directions of Bengaluru
- Open streets: Revolution in New York City transforming public spaces that have long been the domain of cars.
- Drones on Indian farms: Countering labor shortage plus pesticide savings.
- Farm pesticides killing more bees: Pesticides sold to farmers ready-mixed into "cocktails" can kill twice as many bees.
- Male fertility is declining: Endocrine disrupters throw off the fragile hormonal balance of reproduction. These include plasticizers, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, toxic gases and other synthetic materials.
- Chhattisgarh to experiment offering surplus paddy to wild elephants: “We have surplus paddy and there is no harm in carrying such experiment to minimise man-animal conflict”
.@RajivMessage explains the shortcomings of exporting India's manpower to help build foreign technology companies. He also emphasizes the need for #atmanirbhar in #research & #development as well.
Watch the full conversation here- https://t.co/O0Y4HjKPKf pic.twitter.com/pSdZzh1N7W
There is a growing revolution on the streets of New York City. It is transforming public spaces that have long been the domain of cars and may turn out to be one of the most important legacies of the pandemic.
