Friday, August 20, 2021

Quick notes: US weaponry | Booster shots...

  • The right way: “First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens — And then you bring out the military. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did” -- Donald Trump


  • Billions in US weaponry seized by Taliban: Among the items seized by the Taliban are Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft. Photos have also circulated of Taliban fighters clutching U.S.-made M4 carbines and M16 rifles instead of their iconic AK-47s. And the militants have been spotted with U.S. Humvees and mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles.


  • Worrying drop in vaccine efficacy over time: Pfizer and BoiNTech eye profit windfall from Covid booster Shots.


  • A Saravanan: Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike in three months.


  • nirvana (Atma) shaTkam: Music: Deva Premal - "Chidananda".


