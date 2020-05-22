- Future of Higher education: American universities staring at financial hit.. Online education to further erode revenues.
- Cut the middle man: Restaurants plead with customers to abandon delivery apps.
- The end of meat is here? Coronavirus has ‘kicked open the door’ to a vegetarian future.
- Why you might be missing your commute: The daily commute acts as a transitional buffer. It gives you time and space to think about the upcoming work role. “It’s not as easy as switching from one role to the next. When you go into work and you’re still in your home role, you often have conflict between the home and work-related identities”
- Home-made disinfectant: Make your own hypochlorite solution. HClO prepared by this method will be mixed with metal ions during the process, so not to be used for medical use. Just for disinfecting the fruits & vegitables or work surfaces. For food disinfection, rinse with water after disinfection. . . . . "Does It Work?" YES!
- Full Spectrum UV Disinfection: Candidate for Make-in-India
- Pakistani paedophile rings: British Govt forced to publish report on ethnicity of rape gangs after pressure from public, MPs. . . . . . The hidden truth.
- Chinese espionage in Africa: By requiring African nations to use Chinese contractors to build the infrastructure, Beijing provides itself with a unique opportunity to implant Chinese surveillance technology into the projects from the ground up.. Servers installed by Huawei in the African Union headquarters were daily uploading their content to servers based in Shanghai, China. An inspection of the building—built by the state-owned China State Construction Engineering Corporation—also uncovered listening devices hidden throughout the building. . . . Anti-Chinese sentiment growing in Africa.
Friday, May 22, 2020
Quick notes: University finances | Daily commute...
Posted by Pagan at 5/22/2020 02:00:00 PM
