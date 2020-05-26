Quick notes: Clean Yamuna | Peak city...
- How River Yamuna Cleaned Itself: Two months of the lockdown have done what successive governments could not do in 25 years with over Rs 5,000 crore at their disposal.
- Punjab: Eco-friendly industries to be granted CTE/CTO within a day
- Remote work: Will a cloud-based rural revival be jump-started by today's remote work surge? . . . . . Have we passed peak city?
- Sita Ram Goel on Mahatma Gandhi: What is relevant in Mahatma Gandhi is not his failure in solving the Muslim problem but his success in re-affirming the language of Sanatana Dharma which had been revived during the Swadeshi Movement.
The anti-Gandhi nationalists have never tried honestly to face the fact that it was he and not they who had stirred the minds and hearts of Hindu masses. It was he and not they who had mobilized Hindu society to make sacrifices in the service of the motherland. Nor have the denunciations of anti-Gandhi nationalists succeeded in doing the slightest damage to his stature.
In fact, his stature has risen higher with the passing of time. He continues to be cherished by Hindu masses as one of the greatest in their history. Reverence for him in the world at large has also continued to grow. He is now regarded as a profound thinker on problems created by an industrial civilisation and a hedonistic culture. Hinduism has gained abroad because Gandhi is known as a great Hindu.
- Demographic jihad: Huge growth in funding for pro-migration NGOs
- Billionaires gain, workers feel pandemic pain: America’s Billionaire’s see net worth jump $434B in first two months of pandemic.
- The Walkable City: Walkable cities like Pondicherry are hard to come by in India, especially in plains. It is not a natural town. The French planned city is beautiful.
No comments:
Post a Comment