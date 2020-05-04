Monday, May 04, 2020

Quick notes: Byju's | Naya Rahul...

  • Byju’s is fundraising at a $10B valuation: Bangalore-based education startup had amassed more than 35 million registered users, about 2.4 million of which are paid customers as of late last year.


  • 'Such a simple thing to do': Why positioning Covid-19 patients on their stomachs can save lives.. "By putting them on their stomachs, we're opening up parts of the lung that weren't open before". . . Related: How Makarasana works.


  • Naya Rahul: An intelligent man who knows what he is talking and is far from the person that his critics have portrayed him to be all these years.
    Mama was queen of the mambo
    Papa was king of the Congo
    Deep down in the jungle
    I start bangin' my first bongo
    Every monkey'd like to be
    In my place instead of me
    Cause I'm the king of bongo, baby
    I'm the king of bongo bong



  • A practical workaround for anti-Hindu Apartheid:


  • Canada’s newspapers want Google, FB to pay for content: France and Australia have already mandated that these companies share advertising dollars for displaying news content.


  • Belt loosening: China may lose $200 Billion in Belt and Road Africa wing.

    Belt and Road loans: Beijing is inducing IMF and World Bank to fund a bailout of China’s BRI lenders while continuing to turn the screws on those same countries -- proposing “debt-to-equity swaps” or “hiring Chinese firms” as solutions.

    CPEC: Pakistan begging China for debt relief .

    Tashkurgon: China developing one of world's highest airports for Pakistan & CPEC? Also plans to build three airports close to Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarkhand. In the event of a war, the airports can act as launch bases for Chinese Air Force.



