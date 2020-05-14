Quick notes: Sweatshop nation | Tibetan border...

Sweatshop Nation: Governments in BJP-ruled states pushing for 12-hour shifts. Businesses may reduce from three shifts-a-day to two. . . . . . . . These kind of laws were brought in by Vasundhara Raje's govt in 2014. Six years later, business in Rajasthan has not picked up and employment has not grown. . . . . . . . . .Economic revival through labor exploitation?
Memo to those cheering the UP labour laws removal "to attract companies fleeing China".
UP needs agri labour more than any state. It grows 19% of our total foodgrain (32% of wheat).
Entire Ganga basin needs to shift to organic crop production - that has a future beyond 3 years.
On Modi's watch, China's trade surplus with India has more than doubled. India's stringent lockdown, by crippling the economy, has further boosted Chinese exports. The import lobby is a major funder of BJP. So, how does Modi intend to promote self-reliance by action, not talk?
Beijing opening new fronts: China's aggressive moves in Ladakh and Northern Sikkim do not augur well for the coming summer months. The new Chinese-made ZTQ-15 light tank could be a game changer. The Nepal Communist Party is dictated to by Beijing about what to do or say..
The Coming Disruption: A handful of elite cyborg universities will soon monopolize higher education. The strongest brand in the world is not Apple or Mercedes-Benz or Coca-Cola. The strongest brands are MIT, Oxford and Stanford.
We need foreign technology in manufacturing, electronics, vlsi.. Not just money and not coca cola, and potato chips
