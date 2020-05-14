Thursday, May 14, 2020

Quick notes: Sweatshop nation | Tibetan border...

  • Sweatshop Nation: Governments in BJP-ruled states pushing for 12-hour shifts. Businesses may reduce from three shifts-a-day to two. . . . . . . . These kind of laws were brought in by Vasundhara Raje's govt in 2014. Six years later, business in Rajasthan has not picked up and employment has not grown. . . . . . . . . .Economic revival through labor exploitation?


  • Is BJP facilitating transfer of wealth from distressed farmers? Restrictions on purchase of farm agricultural land being removed. . . . . . Environment ministry in overdrive to clear projects.


  • Beijing opening new fronts: China's aggressive moves in Ladakh and Northern Sikkim do not augur well for the coming summer months. The new Chinese-made ZTQ-15 light tank could be a game changer. The Nepal Communist Party is dictated to by Beijing about what to do or say..


  • The Coming Disruption: A handful of elite cyborg universities will soon monopolize higher education. The strongest brand in the world is not Apple or Mercedes-Benz or Coca-Cola. The strongest brands are MIT, Oxford and Stanford.


  • No harmful chemicals: Electrolyzed water uses electricity to change the chemical structure of salt, water vinegar into a cleaner disinfectant as effective as bleach.



  • On mythology: Nothing to be offended


