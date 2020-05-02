Quick notes: Bio-warfare | Special flights...
- Biological warfare: There’s evidence that British colonists in 18th-century America gave Native Americans smallpox-infected blankets at least once.
- Healed with herbs: Ghanaian nurse based in the US and her family have defeated C-19 using herbs. “I soaked garlic, ginger and grains of selim in water for 24hrs and I started taking it orally. I also used another traditional healing method where for 20 minutes each morning, I sat by a bucket full of hot water and covered myself with a blanket so as for the body to absorb all the heat from the hot water”.
- Healthcare mess: Insurance-led healthcare with indifferent medical outcomes and cost inflation.
- Indian taxpayer's burden? Around 3-5 lakh non-resident Keralites are expected to return. State govt has written to the PM for operating special flights for Keralites stuck abroad.
- C-virus lingers in the air in hospital settings: C-virus could linger after being shaken from medical workers’ protective gear, or be present in the air in toilets used by patients. Some traces were also found in aerosol deposits on surfaces in ICUs.
- Tracking user data: Xiaomi, India's largest smartphone maker, sending browser data to China.. Xiaomi was also collecting data about the phone, including unique numbers for identifying the specific device and Android version. Such “metadata” could easily be correlated with an actual human behind the screen.
- America in a nutshell:
- Green stimulus: Pakistan pays out-of-work labourers to plant trees The work includes setting up nurseries, planting saplings, and serving as forest protection guards or forest firefighters.
