India and China are circling Brazil’s Embraer after Boeing abandoned plans for a tie-up. This is seen as a one-off chance to rebalance India’s aerospace ambitions against strategic rival China.
R.K. Tyagi, ex-chairman of HAL said he had written to the govt urging it to move fast. “Any country with ambitions will look at this. I feel this is a good opportunity. Valuation is down and if we get control of a modern, proven aircraft programme, it is a big jump.”
Resistance to China, or India is unlikely from Brazil’s politicians. “But Bolsonaro does not want to be seen as the one who sold Embraer to the Chinese”.
Reuters: Embraer draws foreign interest after Boeing rift
Will India move fast? Or will we continue to spend on Statue-of-Unity, Bullet-train and Central-vista projects?
No comments:
Post a Comment