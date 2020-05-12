Quick notes: Higher education | Green mobility

- Fundamental shift in higher education: The second-greatest accretion of stakeholder value in business, behind Amazon’s entry into health care, will be big (and some small) tech firms partnering with a world class university to offer 80% of a traditional four-year degree for 50% of the price.
The myth/magic of campuses and geography is no longer a constraining factor — most programs will be hybrid soon, dramatically increasing enrollments among the best brands. MIT/Google could enroll 100,000 kids at $100,000 in tuition (a bargain), yielding $5 billion a year. Bocconi/Apple, Carnegie Mellon/Amazon, UCLA/Netflix, Berkeley/Microsoft … you get the idea
- Blended learning: “Education is going to be online, offline.... a mix of both... it is going to be blended learning and it is going to stay.”
- Reduce viral load with nasal rinsing and gargling with saline water: "Like hand wash, nose and throat wash may also remove or reduce viral load.
- Ultraviolet Sanitiser: DRDO lab develops device to sanitise electronic gadgets, papers
- Green mobility: Peaking interest on the humble two-wheeled bicycle has come as a pleasant surprise. “Under the National Disaster Management Act, the Centre has been issuing guidelines for the use of different vehicles. But there is no mention of bicycles or its benefits”. . . “The real cost of motorised transport hasn’t been calculated, though it is threatening the health of a large population. The govt should start campaigning for bicycles at all levels for a fit India”.
- Two must-read threads for a deeper insight into Hindu minds: Thread1:
You can complain all you want about Sai Baba and Satya Sai Baba. But they are giving today's Hindus something that they want.— Suren (@zeneraalstuff) May 7, 2020
To understand Baba and his devotees, you must understand human nature.
- Humans need faith. They need someone to hold their hand and tell them it's okay
Thread2:
Very valid point— Śrīkānta Kṛṣṇamācārya (@shrikanth_krish) May 7, 2020
As traditional religious sects have turned into jaded establishments that are a pale shadow of what they once were, new institutions take their place https://t.co/rUBF9thsoN
