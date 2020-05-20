- Swayam Prabha: TV channel for students of classes 1 to 12; 100 top universities to offer online courses. . . . Go beyond Macaulay, dear India.
- Tesla's 'million-mile' battery: Jointly developed with China’s CATL . . . (China invests in real R&D, India's "English-advantage" is no match).
Tesla’s new batteries will rely on innovations such as low-cobalt and cobalt-free battery chemistries, and the use of chemical additives, materials and coatings that will reduce internal stress and enable batteries to store more energy for longer periods.
Tesla patents a new electrode for its 1-million-mile battery.
- Eroding globalism: Trump threatens new taxes on companies that make goods outside the US
- Colonel Ashutosh Sharma: 'Rajwar Tiger' who made the supreme sacrifice.
- Md Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala: NIA arrests key conspirator in Visakhapatnam Espionage Case. Pak based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations/movements of Indian Naval Ships and Submarines, and other defence establishments. Investigation revealed that, few navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp etc, and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains.
- Electric bikes 'could help people return to work': A wider range of people would be able to use e-bikes reducing congestion and cutting CO2. In Denmark, where cycling has been strongly encouraged for decades, e-bike routes are already linking cities to towns and villages.
- Not even EVs: Much of central London could soon be going car-free. Taking large numbers of cars off the road is a simple and effective way to cut air pollution linked to lung-related illness. One annual example: Israel sees reductions of up to 98% of NOx emissions during Yom Kippur, when most of its population stays home.
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Quick notes: Swayam prabha | Million-mile battery...
Posted by Pagan at 5/20/2020 01:30:00 AM
Labels: environment, mobility, Quick Notes, technology
