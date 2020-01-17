- Love Jihad in Kerala: Church says 'Love Jihad is real', claims Christian women being lured into IS trap
- Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug': Zygosid-50 almost completely reduces insulin resistance. “If you take care of the insulin resistance, you take care of the symptoms”.
- Taking on Islamists: India plans cuts to imports from Malaysia, Turkey over remarks on Kashmir. . . . . . . . India effectively "bans" imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia.
- Turkey is Islamic State: Turkey bombs Sinjar villages in Iraq killing 4 Yazidis.
- The enemy nextdoor: China makes fresh bid to raise Kashmir at UNSC, fails. . . . . Delhi asks Beijing to draw lesson . . . . . . China has been stonewalling India's efforts to become permanent member of UNSC.
- Chinese threat: US may subsidize Huawei alternatives with proposed $1.25 billion fund
- Amazon not doing India a favour by investing: "How can a marketplace make such a big loss unless they are indulging in predatory pricing or some unfair trade practices".
- Weapon of the future: Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats. Every interception will only cost a few dollars, as opposed to interceptor missiles that can run into the thousands.
- Muddugaare Yashoda:
Friday, January 17, 2020
Quick notes: Love jihad | Diabetes drug...
Posted by Pagan at 1/17/2020 07:00:00 AM
Labels: carnatic music, china, LoveJihad, Malaysia, medicine, Quick Notes, turkey
