Quick notes: Lies are cool | Binge watching...

- Pursuit of profit: Facebook says it’s cool with lies in political ads
- Addicted generation: Sleep deprivation from bingeing on Netflix, Amazon Prime causing health decline in India.
- China roundup:
- Peaceful rise: China tried to threaten Taiwan by weaponizing tourism.
- Han espionage: Chinese “tourist” accused of espionage in the US.
- See no evil: Pope keeps silent on persecution of Uighurs.
- Corporate espionage: 5G is where China and the west finally diverge.
- EUV tech: US pressed Dutch hard to cancel China chip-equipment sale
- Nasima Akter, fearless surfer: They tried to force her into prostitution. Instead, she hit the waves.
- Confessions of a slaughterhouse worker: "When I was a child I dreamed of becoming a vet. Instead, I ended up working in a slaughterhouse. Cows being brought in would get scared and panic, which was pretty terrifying for all of us too. There were countless occasions when,
despite following all of the procedures for stunning, slaughterers would
get kicked by a massive, spasming cow as they hoisted it up to the
machine for slaughter.".
Snuggling with cows should convince everyone out there that cows deserve love, compassion, and consideration. Not confinement, harm, and to end up on someone's dinner plate. 🧡 [@julianasfarm Sanctuary] pic.twitter.com/EYph2zPUyi— John Oberg (@JohnOberg) January 5, 2020
- ‘Green measles’ problem: Fragmentation of India's forested zones with no corridors connecting them. Many of these reserves, like Panna, had no tigers left in them.
Thursday, January 09, 2020
