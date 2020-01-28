Quick notes: Ghar wapsi | Securing the Northeast...

- "His job is to protect his Godhood": Amazing talk by Mary Suresh Iyer, ex-Christian ... welcome home, Mary!
- Trying to escape justice: Catholic church attempts to stop one of its own priests from suing it for child abuse
- Ahom warriors defeated the Mughals 17 times: Support the brave Assamese. They are our best bet to secure the Northeast. Bad idea to make them a minority in their own land. At the least, make sure Bengalis learn Assamese and assimilate.
- The Nambi Narayanan Story: The motive for the fake spy scandal against him and the five others remains a mystery. Was it a conspiracy by rivals to scuttle India's development of cryogenic tech? Did it have to do with rivals nervous about India's entry into commercial satellite launch market? Or was it purely a product of corruption with India itself?
- Chinese espionage: Harvard professor charged with hiding China ties. Officials have repeatedly warned about China's ambitious Thousand Talents program. “No country poses a greater threat to our national security and economic prosperity than China. Their goal is to replace the U.S. as world superpower, and they are breaking the law to get there”.
- BSL-4 biolab in Wuhan: How possible is it that the Wuhan coronavirus originated from Wuhan's maximum-security biolab? . . . . . Does China have a clandestine offensive biological weapons (BW) program? . . . . False rumors circulating on the Chinese internet claim the virus is part of a U.S. conspiracy to spread germ weapons.
- Prodigy: 18 year-old Harshita Arora's app ‘Crypto Price Tracker’ helps prevent crypto scams. It also helps manage the portfolio and track crypto prices live. Previously, she has developed a ‘Food AI’ app that can identify food through pictures. Another one of her apps, called ‘CellCount,’ helps count the number of cells in microscopic pictures.
- Religion of Peace: How Sikhs saved their women from Muslim mobs during Partition of 1947
- Victimhood is a Mohammedan Birth-Right: How can a Hindu or a Sikh or a Buddhist ever be a victim? That will make Allah angry (which he is very good at, BTW).
. . If possible, watch at 1.5 speed . .
What Sharjeel Imam revealed is a 120 year old Islamist project— True Indology (@TIinExile) January 26, 2020
In 1906 Nawab Salimullah (founding member of Muslim League) exhorted Muslims to migrate to Assam enmasse declaring- "that land which our ancestors could not win by sword would be conquered by us without sword" https://t.co/TlmgA5BP4v
I wish that even a fraction of the concern & solidarity media liberals are showering on Shaheenbagh protestors had been shown towards those who fled religious persecution from Pak/ B’desh. Those unfortunate Mathuas, Namasudras & Chakmas were far away from Delhi & hence forgotten— Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) January 26, 2020
