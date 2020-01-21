Quick notes: Soybean oil | Tonbo imaging...

- Soybean oil causes genetic changes in the brain: Sold in grocery stores as Vegetable Oil, America's most widely consumed oil impaired the ability of around 100 genes in the brain’s hypothalamus region in mice. Consumption of soybean oil was earlier found to cause obesity, insulin resistance and diabetes in mice.
- Fortifying military bases: An Indian startup’s “sharp-eye” technology can prevent Uri-like militant attacks.
Founded in 2008 by Arvind Lakshmikumar along with his colleagues, Tonbo makes advanced imaging and sensor systems. “Nature shows us that multiple eyes are better than one eye. It is why we’ve all been endowed with two. The question we asked ourselves as we started the company was, could we borrow from biology to build better cameras for the military?”
Remarkable entry of an Indian startup into the largely murky, insular world of Indian defense, which normally is ill-disposed to startups.
- Vikass not working for everyone: India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor. "Our broken economies are lining the pockets of billionaires and big business at the expense of ordinary men and women".
- Trade-distorting subsidies: US, EU and Japan take aim at China with proposed WTO rules targeting state subsidies
- Did China Steal Iron Dome From Israel? Chinese hackers have stolen technical data for the Iron Dome rocket-defense system from Israeli computers.
- Patna Riverfront: Namami Gange
- India talks, China acts: Single-use plastic: China to ban bags and other items. . . . . . Malaysia returned 150 containers of trash to the rich countries that sent them.
- China embraces Battery-Swapping for EVs: A battery-swapping system would not only potentially save time for drivers, it could also lower the upfront prices of buying electric vehicles. That’s because consumers would be able to purchase the car and the batteries separately, or possibly just lease the batteries.
- Facebook is banned in China: Facebook Apologizes for Mistranslation of Xi Jinping’s Name
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Quick notes: Soybean oil | Tonbo imaging...
Posted by Pagan at 1/21/2020 12:00:00 AM
|Reactions:
Labels: capitalism, china, defense, environment, medicine, Quick Notes, technology
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment