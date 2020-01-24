- Gopuram Institute of Vedic Culture: Vojko Kercan from Slovenia
- Walking the talk: Graying Japan, with its declining birth rates, has signalled its intention to let in over 5 lakh skilled foreign workers by 2025, and Indians are lining up. "Learning Japanese grammar was easy as it is pretty similar to Tamil grammar".
- How India Can Defeat China in Conflict: “By attempting to defend the entire border, India will effectively defend none of the border.” India options include more investment in offensive cyberwarfare, long-range precision weapons, hypersonic anti-ship missiles, maritime surveillance and anti-satellite technology. Rather than expensive surface ships like aircraft carriers, India should focus on submarines.
- World-beating skills: Reliance is India's answer to Exxon, AT&T, Amazon, all rolled into one. "What has impressed most is the strategic vision and execution ability of Reliance management to enter and 'win' in areas outside of core business."
- India's Chip Manufacturing Dilemma: India is spending more money on import of electronic chips than on oil. The first semiconductor manufacturing unit can cost $14.7 Billion (100 Billion INR). No Indian company can take this risk. And foreign companies are unwilling to invest due to poor infrastructure and skills.
- Sexual-grooming Jihad: Wahid used to befriend several high school and Plus-Two girls on ShareChat, where he also met the victim.
- Mohan Bhagwat has a point: Intervention is required to slow population growth. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme can go a long way to reduce the number of children a woman bears.
- Vikas gone wrong: U.S. drinking water widely contaminated with 'forever chemicals'.
- Pursuit of Profits: People still want plastic bottles, says Coca-Cola
Quick Notes: Gopuram institute | Japan bound...
