Quick notes: Arrested landing | China R&D...

Triumph of indigenous technologies: Landing on an aircraft carrier deck is the ultimate and most daunting challenge for a fighter pilot. With this Tejas landing, India enters a select group of nations with the capability.. ADA says it is targeting the first flight of Tejas Mark-2 by 2025-26 and induction into service by 2031
How China took pole-position in 5G tech: Companies from China own 36% of all 5G standard-essential patents. U.S. firms, by contrast, including Qualcomm and Intel, hold just 14% of critical 5G patents. Telecom companies around the world—including those operating in places where Huawei gear might be off-limits—will have to pay royalties to Huawei to license that tech. “It means guaranteed revenue”.
Huawei’s prowess stems partly from the fact that it now regularly outspends its rivals in R&D, a fact that has alarmed some policy makers in Washington. In 2017, the company spent $13 billion on R&D, more than its chief rivals, Ericsson and Nokia combined.
Some of Huawei’s proposals are now fundamental building blocks of 5G. They include one highly prized technique called “polar coding,” a method for correcting errors in data transmission. Huawei poured resources into developing it, and polar coding became a rallying cry for Huawei and its Chinese peers at standards meetings.
70% of Amaravati prone to floods: IIT-Madras says cost of construction in the area would be very high due to the pile foundation required to be laid. The raft foundation with basement was not advisable due to the groundwater level at 2.50 metres to 5 metres below the ground level.
