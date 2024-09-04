what if china attacks through myanmar, northeast and bangladesh?

a doomsday scenario for india and an existential threat.
so taiwan could be a feint, and india the real front.
remember how xi insulted and humiliated hasina? he KNEW hasina would be out. how?
this may well be the chinese plan.
a win-win for all except india
1. china gets access to bay of bengal and truncates india
2. americans get to observe china's fighting capacity
3. pakistan gets revenge on india for balkanizing it
4. bangladesh gets revenge on india and reverts to being east pakistan
