Friday, September 27, 2024

raghuram rajan eats crow

https://x.com/RajeevRC_X/status/1839520588894814478

raghuram "manufacturing? only over my dead body" rajan and abhijit "lets use inflation as a tax" banerjee.

this is raoul's "brain trust". ok.


