judge kp george (D) indicted, booked for election hanky-panky

kerala origin judge in texas. Democrat. they know how to "manage" elections.
this is how kamala harris is going to "win" and become POTUS, too.
i bet she will induct this milord into the white house. indian judges will watch closely.
interesting that some US judges are elected. of course in india they are appointed by other judges with no oversight by the executive or legislature. this is called a "collegium" and is totally unconstitutional. but then they decide what is constitutional or not.
