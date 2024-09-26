kashmiris continue to think india is their colony

https://x.com/OpIndia_com/status/1838798082743636051
nothing has changed in the attitudes of muslim kashmiris.
just google "kashmiri colony india" and you will see. muslim kashmiris think they're entitled to ALL of kashmir, and in fact to all of india. they think they're superior; and they have manufactured a mythology that they are the original inhabitants, not hindu pandits.
remarkable that the sentiment expressed about palestine (that the aborigines ie muslims have rights that the settlers ie jews are not allowing them) is completely reversed here: the aborigines ie hindus have rights that the settlers ie muslims are not allowing them.
the former is not ok. the latter is ok, because you know, they are always right.
what i wrote 20 years ago is still true: india is the colony, of kashmiris. in two parts
