- Reality check: India's bid to match China's factory heft gets a reality check. Goods imports have surged 56% since the 2020 border clash while India's trade deficit with China has nearly doubled to $85 billion. China continues to be India's biggest source of goods and was the largest supplier of industrial products last year.
- "De minimis": Biden takes aim at Shein, Temu with trade crackdown. . . . Guess who comes to China's rescue? Ambani and Modi sarkar!... yay! hindi-chini-bhai-bhai!
- Decline: India losing out to countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam in manufacturing. Direct employment related to exports fell from 9.5 percent in 2012 to 6.5 percent in 2020. . . . India’s share in global FDI falls to 2.1% in 2023 from 6.5% in 2020.
- Irrational exuberance: $5.5 trillion and ticking: Beware! The pressure is building in India's stock markets
- Gig worker exploitation is rampant: "I worked as a food delivery boy in Bengaluru. Guess how much I earned in a week".
- AI’s massive thirst for energy: Mr ChatGPT and other AI power players are going to the White House to discuss AI’s massive thirst for energy. . . Oracle will use three small nuclear reactors to power new 1-gigawatt AI data center
- Nikah mut’ah: Sex tourism in Indonesia sells itself as Islamic temporary marriage. . . Taliban’s 'reforms' lead to 21,000 musical instruments destroyed in Afghanistan
- India leads the world in generating plastic waste: Producing 10.2 million tons a year (9.3 million metric tons), far more than double the next big-polluting nations, Nigeria and Indonesia. China, often villainized for pollution, ranks fourth but is making tremendous strides in reducing waste.
- China’s Megadams Create Power and Destroy Homes on the ‘Roof of the World’:
- The Once-Dominant Tank Is Getting Humbled on the Battlefield: The rise of drones has prompted armies to change tactics and add defenses to the powerful armored vehicles.
Monday, September 16, 2024
Quick notes: Reality check | Gig worker...
