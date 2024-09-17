Tuesday, September 17, 2024

india as a hard state, a failing state, and a serf state

i wrote this 20 years ago about why India needs to be #hardstate. coercion, carrots, covert action and containment: the principles remain relevant even though the dramatis personae are different. rediff.com/news/2003/feb/

the alternative is a failed state. I wrote this just after the invasion of Mumbai on 26/11/2008. rediff.com/news/2008/dec/ 2008 was antonia maino rule. no wonder India looked like a failing state then.

