india as a hard state, a failing state, and a serf state

i wrote this 20 years ago about why India needs to be #hardstate. coercion, carrots, covert action and containment: the principles remain relevant even though the dramatis personae are different. rediff.com/news/2003/feb/
the alternative is a failed state. I wrote this just after the invasion of Mumbai on 26/11/2008. rediff.com/news/2008/dec/ 2008 was antonia maino rule. no wonder India looked like a failing state then.
in 2022, I wrote of the proper role of India, as a serf state, as per the neo-feudal #deepstate https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/nupur-sharma-neo-feudalism-and-the-geopolitical-squeeze-on-india-10808101.html
No comments:
Post a Comment