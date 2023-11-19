Quick notes: Nvidia | Resistant starch...

- "Nvidia armed China single handedly": "If you think about Chinese AI capabilities, Nvidia gave them extraordinary amounts of Nvidia GPUs. There's no other way to look at it. It was legal, but that doesn't mean it doesn't carry a moral responsibility."
- Microsoft wants to be less dependent on Nvidia: Microsoft unveils its first custom-designed AI, cloud chips. . . . . Why no chips from India, the "design powerhouse"? Waiting for domestic 28nm fabs to come online? By then, leading-edge tech will go past 2nm.
- China’s 7nm Breakthrough: How Far Can China Push its Technology?
- Game-changer, as long as we limit this to STEM: Keep woke poison out.
- Pasta and Rice May Be Healthier as Leftovers: Cooking and cooling causes the food’s starch molecules to become “resistant,” meaning its sugar molecules aren’t as easily broken apart and absorbed into your bloodstream as they normally would be. Because resistant starches aren’t easily digested, they don’t spike your blood sugar as much as regular starch does. Instead, it continues on in your intestines, where it can feed the good microbes in your gut.
- Eye drops recalled by Indian maker: Tainted eyedrops came from a company in Navi Mumbai called Kilitch Healthcare India Ltd.
- Traffic Acquisition Costs: Alphabet pays Apple 36% of Safari search revenue, Sundar Pichai confirms. Google spent nearly $49 billion in Traffic Acquisition Costs in 2022. Google’s TAC costs include all of Google’s payments to companies like Apple and Samsung to place its search engine in front of users.
- SriLanka redux: Nepal Is Investigating New Airport Made by China. Nepal’s $216 million international airport in Pokhara, the country’s second-biggest city, opened in January. The airport has failed to attract any regular international flights, raising concerns about whether it will generate enough revenue to repay loans to its Chinese lenders. Nepali officials have asked Beijing to change the loans into a grant to ease the financial burden, but China has not agreed to do so.
Serious issues nobody discusses:— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) November 13, 2023
1. How many billions spent by the 2,68,000 Indian students annually in USA & would it be better spent improving Indian universities
2. Impact on brainwashing them with Breaking India narrative.https://t.co/VpgbBvKieM
