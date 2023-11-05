US Meddling in Bangladesh Elections

While India is promoting multi-polarity in the world order, we can see US is responding by promoting multi-polarity in SouthAsia, as a counter-reaction. US is now suddenly sharply trying to meddle in Bangladesh internal politics/elections in order to get rid of Sheikh Hasina / Awami League, who are seen as too close to India. US would like to have Khaleda Zia / BNP in power in Bangladesh, because this will result in more Indo-Bangladesh frictions, which US can exploit. Khaleda Zia / BNP would work closely with China to destabilize India's Northeast, which US could again exploit to gain more leverage with India. The Americans feel that we're behaving too cockily because we have it too good, and want to see us cut down to size.
