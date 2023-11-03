Quick notes: Donor revolt | Search engine...

- Put a billion-dollar hole in the University’s books: Wall Street titans help to fuel Ivy League donor revolt. Billionaires plan to stop donating to their preferred universities to protest how they have responded to the war.
- Law Firms Warn Universities About Antisemitism on Campus: “We look to you to ensure your students who hope to join our firms after graduation are prepared to be an active part of workplace communities that have zero tolerance policies for any form of discrimination or harassment, much less the kind that has been taking place on some law school campuses,” the firms wrote. Elite law firms send a message.
- $26.3 Billion: Google spent a staggering $26.3 Billion to maintain default search engine status on browsers and phones in 2021 according to a slide made public in a federal antitrust trial. Bernstein previously estimated Google could pay Apple as much as $19 billion this year for the out-of-the-box default placement on Apple devices.
- How Erode-native KP Ramasamy walked into the exclusive club of India’s richest: A visit to his native village Kalliyampudur will, however, lay bare endearing anecdotes of his philanthropy stitched across decades.
- When in Karnataka, speak like a Kannadiga: Online tuitions to make learning Kannada easy for non-native speakers. For details, visit kannadaonlinetuitions.com. Experienced moderators make learning easy, adding a personal touch, and improving fluency in no time.
- 1.7 million: Afghans forced to flee as Pakistan cracks down on refugees
- The Left-Islamist coalition: Yasmine Mohammed author of Unveiled
- Alcohol Might Be Ruining Your Orgasm: “It does make you think, ‘Oh, I feel hornier!’. But the irony is that, in fact, it’s a central nervous system depressant.” While it may contribute to relaxation and inhibition reduction initially, it can hinder the brain’s ability to process sexual stimuli and coordinate muscle contractions, which are central to the orgasmic response
- AI for Chip Design: Nvidia has unveiled ChipNeMo, a specialized large language model with 43 billion parameters aimed at bolstering chip design productivity. The tool promises to streamline various aspects of chip design by answering questions, condensing bug reports, and crafting scripts for electronic design automation (EDA) tools.
- Chinese tech: Chinese Phytium's New CPU Claimed To Rival Arm's Neoverse N2
Friday, November 03, 2023
Quick notes: Donor revolt | Search engine...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment