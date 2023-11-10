Quick notes: Minorities first | Colombo port...

- "Minorities have the first right to the country's resources": Kaangress releases ‘Minority Declaration’ in Telangana, promises Rs 4,000 cr budget for welfare. Additional Rs 1,000 crore per annum to provide subsidised loans to jobless minority youth and women. Newly wed couples belonging to minority communities will be given Rs 1.6 lakh each.
- Countering Belt and Road: US commits $553 mln financing for Adani terminal venture at Colombo port
- US Presidential poll 2024: RFK Jr. beating Biden and Trump among young voters in key states
- Canon’s chipmaking tech promises advanced chips for less: "The price will have one digit less than ASML's EUV [litho tool] which costs more than $150 million a piece. Canon implies that its Nanoimprint litho machine will cost around $15 million.
- Chinese EDA: Chinese chip design software devs receive massive govt support. . . . . . EDA is perfect fit for Indian software companies.
- Lesson for India: Students are sharing AI-generated fake nudes of classmates. There's no US federal law to stop them. . . calls for action.
- Antimicrobial resistance: Antibiotics that fight deadly infections in babies are losing their power
- Why not 100%? Bihar cabinet approves raising quota cap to 75%. . . Nitish wanted 87%.
- Honest Mohammedan:
- Honda e-MTB Concept: Honda shows off its first electric bicycle.
MusIim man in Germany:” when MusIims are in majority, we would take over Germany with force.— Azzat Alsalem (@AzzatAlsaalem) November 4, 2023
Sharia law will be instead of Germany laws.
When Germans stand against our sharia they will be attacked.
Christians and Jews have to pay Jizya,Hindus,Buddhists have to leave or be killed” pic.twitter.com/OiN19m6DYR
No comments:
Post a Comment