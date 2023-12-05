Chandrayaan-3 Brought Back from Moon

Chandrayaan-3's propulsion module, which carried itself and the attached Vikram lander from the Earth to the Moon, has now been flown from the Moon back into Earth's orbit - a distance of a quarter of a million miles:
https://www.isro.gov.in/Ch3_Propulsion_Module_moved_from_Lunar_orbit_to_Earth_orbit.html
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/science/isro-brings-back-chandrayaan-3-propulsion-module-to-earth-orbit-shows-off-tech-to-return-from-moon/articleshow/105735162.cms
No comments:
Post a Comment