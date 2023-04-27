semiconductor (ok at least memory chip) glut?

A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
People tend to overlook the vagaries of chip business. Here is an example: Taiwanese fabs other than TSMC are are all struggling. Any Indian fab will need a lot of hand-holding from govt. But I agree, we need to start somewhere -- less due to exports or national security but more due to the technology ecosystem it can potentially nurture. They are the real rewards of any chip investment.
