Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, April 07, 2023
expelling legislators is not all that unusual, is it? here's tennessee
so why is raoul so special?
and even in india somnath chatterjee, commie speaker, iirc expelled
BJP members of the lok sabha with what i remember was malice aforethought.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 07, 2023
