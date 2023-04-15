Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Saturday, April 15, 2023
is this deepstate hinting that it is going to dump ukraine?
richard haass is a consummate insider. this is from 'foreign affairs' which is also an inside entity.
i hate to tell you i told you so, but i did tell you so: see my video at
https://youtu.be/Ur9EJs3HXrg
By
nizhal yoddha
-
April 15, 2023
