Tuesday, April 11, 2023
putting 2+2 together: ukraine war is about to end?
1. bakhmut is just about fallen
2. ukraine has indicated readiness to negotiate (with some pro forma if then else but on crimea)
3. this leak is a way of washing their hands of the matter and backpedaling, saying "we knew all along it was hopeless"
April 11, 2023
