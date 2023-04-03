- Cola battle: Ambani challenging Pepsi, Coke in major Indian market... To relaunch iconic 1970s Indian soda that once rivaled Coca-Cola
Dollar dumped: China and Brazil to settle trade in yuan, real.
- India, Malaysia can now trade in Indian Rupee.
- Goldman Sachs: AI could replace equivalent of 300 million jobs.. Uberization and lower wages to ensue.
- Gurtej Sandhu: How America's top inventor (over 1300 patents) gives back to students
- Design Automation: Huawei makes breakthroughs in design tools for 14nm chips. . Chiplet design: China develops domestic chiplet interface. . . . Japan officially restricts sales of chipmaking equipment to China
- Nature of the Self: You are as old as time itself.
- Socializing without alcohol: Workplace drinking culture is fading fast. “Co-workers are second only to friends as the main source of pressure to drink.”
- Precious water: Intel and TSMC face a new kind of competition. This time, it’s over water.
- Project Tiger: "There is the enormous pressure of the economic transformation of India – the building of highways, roads and mines that are cutting off access to what once used to be wildlife corridors along which tigers moved unhindered".
- Himalayas: The climate time bomb threatening India. in addition to being located in a seismic zone, Uttarakhand is threatened by accelerated melting of its glaciers.
- Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan: Dev Maheshwar Mahadev | Raag Bhupali
Monday, April 03, 2023
Quick notes: Campa cola | Gurtej Sandhu...
