I identify myself as CJI

To confuse sex with gender is astounding for a Chief Justice. A biological man is one who possesses XY chromosomes and produces sperm. He can still identify himself as a woman.— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) April 18, 2023
There already is a Contempt case against me, but since I identify myself as a judge, I dismiss it. pic.twitter.com/tIZe6dZZnM
Can I get tax benefits for identifying myself as a woman?— Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 18, 2023
Can I get additional tax benefits for being a woman entrepreneur?
Can I contest panchayat elections on seats reserved for women?
Can I marry a person identifying himself as a man, later divorce him & ask for alimony?
Remote controlled puppet? Regardless of whether he is right or wrong, a bigger concern is his lack of autonomy from what Harvard downloads into him. pic.twitter.com/WloKbjxBkq— Rajiv Malhotra (@RajivMessage) April 18, 2023
